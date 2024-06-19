Left Menu

Mandhana and Kaur Power India to Victory with Explosive Centuries

Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur's spectacular centuries led India to a commanding score of 325 for three against South Africa in the second women's ODI. Mandhana scored 136 off 120 balls, while Kaur was unbeaten at 103 off 88 balls. Nonkululeko Mlaba took two wickets for South Africa.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 19-06-2024 17:16 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 17:16 IST
Opener Smriti Mandhana and captain Harmanpreet Kaur showcased exceptional batting skills, scoring breathtaking centuries that propelled India to an imposing 325 for three in the second women's ODI against South Africa on Wednesday.

Mandhana racked up 136 runs from 120 balls, while Kaur remained unbeaten with an impressive 103 off 88 balls. This formidable performance came after South Africa won the toss and decided to field first.

Among South African bowlers, Nonkululeko Mlaba stood out by claiming two wickets for 51 runs, but India's solid batting lineup proved too strong to contain.

