Klaus Gjasula's Double Scoring Drama Highlights 2-2 Thriller Between Albania and Croatia

In a Euro 2024 clash filled with intense drama, Albania substitute Klaus Gjasula scored for both teams in a 2-2 draw against Croatia. His own goal initially handed Croatia the lead before his 95th-minute equalizer salvaged a crucial point for Albania.

The Croatians, coming off a heavy 3-0 defeat to Spain, were disappointed by the outcome as it leaves their chances of advancing to the next stage in jeopardy. 'We turned the match, and we should have won. But that's football,' said Croatian player Andrej Kramaric.

Albania's coach Sylvinho praised his team's performance in this historic first competitive match between the two Balkan nations. 'It was amazing. I will remember this game all my life,' he remarked. The match was charged with fan energy, despite security warnings against the use of flares in the stadium.

