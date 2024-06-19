Klaus Gjasula's Double Scoring Drama Highlights 2-2 Thriller Between Albania and Croatia
Albania's Klaus Gjasula experienced the rare feat of scoring both an own goal and a stoppage-time equalizer in a dramatic 2-2 draw against Croatia at Euro 2024. The result left both teams with slim chances of advancing to the next stage, amid a highly charged atmosphere in Hamburg.
- Country:
- Germany
In a Euro 2024 clash filled with intense drama, Albania substitute Klaus Gjasula scored for both teams in a 2-2 draw against Croatia. His own goal initially handed Croatia the lead before his 95th-minute equalizer salvaged a crucial point for Albania.
The Croatians, coming off a heavy 3-0 defeat to Spain, were disappointed by the outcome as it leaves their chances of advancing to the next stage in jeopardy. 'We turned the match, and we should have won. But that's football,' said Croatian player Andrej Kramaric.
Albania's coach Sylvinho praised his team's performance in this historic first competitive match between the two Balkan nations. 'It was amazing. I will remember this game all my life,' he remarked. The match was charged with fan energy, despite security warnings against the use of flares in the stadium.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
CBIC starts electronic disbursal of duty drawback directly to exporter's bank a/cs via PFMS
Sunil Chhetri's Emotional Farewell as India Draws with Kuwait
"I see many parallels": Swann draws comparison between England's 2010, 2024 T20 World Cup teams
Kuwait hold India for a goalless draw in Sunil Chhetri's farewell match
Win Big With Fun88's T20 World Cup 2024 Lucky Draw Extravaganza!