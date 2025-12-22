Daka's Last-Minute Heroics Salvage Draw for Zambia
Zambia's Patson Daka scored a dramatic stoppage-time header to secure a 1-1 draw against Mali in their Africa Cup of Nations Group A opener. Despite Mali's dominance, Daka capitalized on a late cross to equalize, thwarting Mali's lead established by Lassine Sinayoko's earlier goal.
In a thrilling opening match of the Africa Cup of Nations Group A, Zambia's Patson Daka ensured his side claimed a point with a spectacular diving header in stoppage time, resulting in a 1-1 draw against Mali.
Mali initially took the lead when Lassine Sinayoko capitalized on defensive lapses in the 62nd minute after El Bilal Toure's penalty was saved by Zambian goalkeeper Willard Mwanza. Despite Mali's dominance, they were unable to extend their advantage.
As Zambia sought a comeback, Mali sat back but ultimately paid the price. Daka's sensational effort, fed by Mathews Banda's well-placed cross, underscored a spirited recovery for Zambia in the closing moments of the game.
(With inputs from agencies.)
