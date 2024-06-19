Quinton de Kock and Kagiso Rabada Shine in South Africa's T20 Victory
South Africa triumphed over the USA by 18 runs in their opening T20 World Cup Super Eight match, thanks to stellar performances from Quinton de Kock and Kagiso Rabada. De Kock scored 74 off 40 balls and shared a 110-run partnership with Aiden Markram, while Rabada took three crucial wickets.
South Africa clinched an 18-run victory over the USA in their first T20 World Cup Super Eight match, showcasing an impressive performance led by Quinton de Kock and Kagiso Rabada. De Kock, who hammered 74 off 40 balls, was a key player, sharing a crucial 110-run stand with skipper Aiden Markram.
The Proteas tallied a formidable 194 for 4 in their designated 20 overs, thanks to significant contributions from De Kock, Markram (46 off 32 balls), and Heinrich Klaasen's unbeaten 36. Tristan Stubbs also chipped in with 20 not out, rounding off a solid innings for South Africa.
In response, USA's Andries Gous gave South Africa a scare with a determined 80 not out, but his efforts, supported by Harmeet Singh's 38, fell short. The USA concluded their innings at 176 for 6, impeded by Kagiso Rabada, who picked up 3 wickets for 18 runs. Left-arm pacer Saurabh Netravalkar and spinner Harmeet Singh took two wickets each for the USA.
