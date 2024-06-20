Thrilling T20 Face-Off: USA vs South Africa Scoreboard Highlights

In an exhilarating T20 World Cup Super Eight Group 2 match held on Wednesday, South Africa took on the USA in a showdown that had cricket enthusiasts on the edge of their seats.

Steven Taylor's solid 24 and Andries Gous's unbeaten 80 bolstered the USA's score to 176/6 over 20 overs.

South African bowler Kagiso Rabada emerged as a key player, clinching three vital wickets. Despite USA's determined effort, the bowling prowess of Rabada and others left an impressive mark on the game's outcome.

