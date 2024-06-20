Left Menu

Thrilling T20 Face-Off: USA vs South Africa Scoreboard Highlights

In the T20 World Cup Super Eight Group 2 match on Wednesday, South Africa faced off against the USA. Despite notable performances from Steven Taylor and Andries Gous, USA reached a total of 176/6 in 20 overs. Kagiso Rabada was a standout bowler for South Africa, taking three crucial wickets.

PTI | Northsound | Updated: 20-06-2024 01:06 IST | Created: 20-06-2024 01:06 IST
In an exhilarating T20 World Cup Super Eight Group 2 match held on Wednesday, South Africa took on the USA in a showdown that had cricket enthusiasts on the edge of their seats.

Steven Taylor's solid 24 and Andries Gous's unbeaten 80 bolstered the USA's score to 176/6 over 20 overs.

South African bowler Kagiso Rabada emerged as a key player, clinching three vital wickets. Despite USA's determined effort, the bowling prowess of Rabada and others left an impressive mark on the game's outcome.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

