Afghanistan Gears Up to Challenge India in High-Stakes Day Game

In a bold assertion, Afghanistan's head coach Jonathan Trott emphasized the team's advantage in day games ahead of their Super 8 clash against cricket giants India. The match, set for Thursday, has Afghanistan riding a wave of confidence following their recent victories—including a notable win against New Zealand.

Despite a lone defeat to the West Indies, Trott dismissed the underdog label, expressing confidence in Afghanistan's preparedness. "We are perceived as underdogs, but in my mind, we are not. We are fully prepared and ready for the battle tomorrow," he stated decisively.

Trott highlighted the team's versatility, especially with left-arm pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi leading the tournament's wicket-taker chart. Acknowledging past close encounters with India, Trott believes Afghanistan's capabilities have significantly narrowed the gap. "Our players have the ability to chase well in T20 cricket. The gap is closing," he concluded.

