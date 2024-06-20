Left Menu

Afghanistan Gears Up to Challenge India in High-Stakes Day Game

Jonathan Trott, head coach of Afghanistan, believes his team is stronger in day games and is optimistic about their chances against India in the Super 8 fixture. Afghanistan, confident from recent victories, aims to leverage their strengths, including standout performances from players like Fazalhaq Farooqi.

PTI | Bridgetown | Updated: 20-06-2024 01:15 IST | Created: 20-06-2024 01:15 IST
In a bold assertion, Afghanistan's head coach Jonathan Trott emphasized the team's advantage in day games ahead of their Super 8 clash against cricket giants India. The match, set for Thursday, has Afghanistan riding a wave of confidence following their recent victories—including a notable win against New Zealand.

Despite a lone defeat to the West Indies, Trott dismissed the underdog label, expressing confidence in Afghanistan's preparedness. "We are perceived as underdogs, but in my mind, we are not. We are fully prepared and ready for the battle tomorrow," he stated decisively.

Trott highlighted the team's versatility, especially with left-arm pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi leading the tournament's wicket-taker chart. Acknowledging past close encounters with India, Trott believes Afghanistan's capabilities have significantly narrowed the gap. "Our players have the ability to chase well in T20 cricket. The gap is closing," he concluded.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

