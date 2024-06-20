Left Menu

Pickle Juice Craze: England Footballer's Secret Weapon

England fans were left puzzled when defender Kieran Trippier was seen drinking pickle juice during a match. While its effectiveness in preventing cramps is debated, many athletes, including ultra runners and tennis players, use it. Footballer Kyle Walker explained it's a common practice, though not everyone is on board.

Reuters | Frankfurt | Updated: 20-06-2024 02:11 IST | Created: 20-06-2024 02:11 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Germany

England fans were left perplexed by video of defender Kieran Trippier drinking pickle juice during Sunday's 1-0 win over Serbia, but Kyle Walker said ingesting the juice is nothing new. "I think it's been around for quite a while," the England defender told reporters on Wednesday. "It's just been highlighted when Tripps had the picture."

Pickle juice is believed to help prevent cramps, and while science has yet to prove its effectiveness, it is widely used by athletes such as ultra runners and tennis players. Spain's Carlos Alcaraz was spotted drinking it during his victory over Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon last summer.

"I don't take it, personally. I keep myself well-hydrated," Walker said. "I've been very fortunate not to receive the cramps or anything. "It's part and parcel of football now. Football is developing and that's something sports science think can benefit us at the late stage of the game."

Midfielder Kobbie Mainoo appeared surprised when he was asked about it. "I've not tried pickle juice," the 19-year-old said. "I didn't know that was a cramp fix. I'm not doing it!"

England, who sit atop Group C, play Denmark on Thursday in Frankfurt.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

