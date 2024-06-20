Phil Salt Blazes England to Victory Over Windies in T20 World Cup

Phil Salt's explosive unbeaten 87 led England to a commanding eight-wicket victory over the West Indies in their T20 World Cup Super Eights campaign, held here. Despite a competitive 180 for four set by the West Indies, England breezed to the target, finishing at 181 for two in just 17.3 overs.

Salt's dynamic innings, which came off 47 balls and included seven boundaries and five sixes, offered a clinical display of batting. He was ably supported by Jonny Bairstow (48 not out off 26 balls), as the duo combined for a 97-run stand for the third wicket.

England's bowlers also deserve kudos for their efforts, recording 51 dot balls, with Jofra Archer and Adil Rashid particularly effective. The English attack managed to keep the West Indies' score under control, executing their plans flawlessly.

