Odd News Roundup: Putin in Vietnam, US Election Jargon, Euro 2024 Fan Antics

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Treated as a pariah by the West, Putin set for warm welcome in Vietnam

Russian President Vladimir Putin is widely portrayed as a pariah in the West, but he looks set to receive a warm welcome when he visits Communist-ruled Vietnam this week. Vietnam is not a member of the International Criminal Court (ICC), which has issued an arrest warrant for Putin over alleged war crimes in Ukraine, and ties between Hanoi and Moscow have been strong for decades.

2024 US election vocab: Cheap fakes, Dobbs dads, lawfare

Every U.S. national election, a cottage industry of strategists, pollsters and organizers craft brand-new words and phrases to describe the mood of American voters and the politicking aimed at influencing them. From the 2000 election's "Nader traders" (ask a Generation X voter) to 2004's "Swift Boating," to the 2008 "Obama coalition," these terms provide a sort of snapshot of the U.S., illuminating unique, often temporary phenomena related to the battle to lead the world's most powerful democracy.

Soccer-Baguettes and spaghetti desecrated in Euro 2024 'food wars'

First it was Albanian fans taunting their Italian rivals by snapping uncooked spaghetti in front of them. Then the Austrians followed suit, breaking baguettes in the faces of French fans before their Euro 2024 clash.

Soccer-Where am I? England fan seen waking up in empty stadium

A worse-for-wear England fan woke up cold and confused in an empty stadium hours after the end of his team's Euro 2024 clash with Serbia, according to a video on social media. "I've just woken up. It's four o'clock in the morning," the unidentified fan says in the video showing rows of empty seats behind him at the stadium in Gelsenkirchen where England won 1-0 in their opening game on Sunday night.

Soccer-Fan's hand broken by shot from German striker Fuellkrug

A Germany fan missed the hosts' Euro 2024 tournament opener against Scotland on Friday after his hand was broken by a wayward shot from German striker Niclas Fuellkrug during the warmup. Kai Flathmann was sitting to the side of the German goal ahead of his team's 5-1 demolition of Scotland when he was hit on the hand by an effort from Fuellkrug which went wide of the target.

