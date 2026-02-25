Left Menu

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's 'Wedding of Virosh' Captivates Fans

Telugu actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are set to tie the knot at a lavish ceremony in Udaipur. The festivities include a Haldi ceremony and cricket match. High security ensures privacy at the event dubbed 'The Wedding of Virosh' by the couple, who recently confirmed their relationship.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Udaipur | Updated: 25-02-2026 17:49 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 17:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Telugu cinema stars Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are all set to wed in a luxurious ceremony on the outskirts of Udaipur. Ahead of their Thursday nuptials, the couple is indulging in pre-wedding festivities that kicked off with a traditional Haldi ceremony.

Deverakonda offered fans a sneak peek of the elaborately arranged Haldi setup via Instagram Stories. The outdoor venue adorned with marigold petals sets the stage for the couple's intimate celebration. Guests include family and close friends, with strict security measures ensuring privacy and maintaining the exclusivity of the event.

Amid the celebrations, Rashmika and Vijay engaged in a light-hearted cricket match dubbed the 'VIROSH Premier League,' accompanied by lavish pre-wedding meals. Their relationship, confirmed only recently despite seven years of dating, has captivated fans who have embraced the union as 'The Wedding of Virosh.'

