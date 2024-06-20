Left Menu

Sahil Chauhan Smashes Record T20 Century: The Rohit Sharma Fan Who Stunned Cyprus

India-born Sahil Chauhan, now playing for Estonia, broke the fastest ever T20 century record with a 27-ball hundred against Cyprus. Inspired by Rohit Sharma, Chauhan recounted his journey from a village in Haryana to Estonia where he discovered and excelled in cricket.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-06-2024 14:33 IST | Created: 20-06-2024 14:33 IST
Sahil Chauhan Smashes Record T20 Century: The Rohit Sharma Fan Who Stunned Cyprus
Sahil Chauhan
  • Country:
  • India

India-born Sahil Chauhan, representing Estonia, has shattered the record for the fastest T20 century with a blistering 27-ball hundred against Cyprus. This phenomenal performance surpasses records previously held by cricket stalwarts Chris Gayle and Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton.

Chauhan revealed that his inspiration comes from Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma. 'I've been a big Rohit Sharma fan since I watched him play. He's a brilliant player who doesn't take any pressure,' Chauhan told FanCode. 'I've learned a lot from him. His hook shots are my favourite.'

Chauhan, who hails from Manakpur Devilal village in Haryana, moved to Estonia in 2019 where he discovered his love for cricket. Despite starting out in his uncle's restaurant business, Chauhan soon found cricket opportunities and has been playing ever since. His remarkable journey and unfaltering passion for the game have now earned him a place in cricket history.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Gang Rivalry Explodes in Rajouri Garden: The Chilling Tale of a Brutal Hit

Gang Rivalry Explodes in Rajouri Garden: The Chilling Tale of a Brutal Hit

 India
2
Global Health Highlights: Vaccine Controversies, Legal Battles, and Medical Breakthroughs

Global Health Highlights: Vaccine Controversies, Legal Battles, and Medical ...

 Global
3
Coca-Cola India Pioneers 100% Recycled PET Initiative in Orissa

Coca-Cola India Pioneers 100% Recycled PET Initiative in Orissa

 India
4
EU Considers Non-CO2 Emissions Exemption for Long-Haul Flights

EU Considers Non-CO2 Emissions Exemption for Long-Haul Flights

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Educators: The Role of VR in Teacher Training for Suspected Child Sexual Abuse

Navigating the Rollercoaster of Commodity Markets: Insights and Policies for the Future

Collaborations for Urban Challenges: Lisbon’s Approach to Affordable Housing through Public-Private Partnerships

The Great Economic Revival: Strategies to Reignite Global Growth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024