Sahil Chauhan Smashes Record T20 Century: The Rohit Sharma Fan Who Stunned Cyprus

India-born Sahil Chauhan, representing Estonia, has shattered the record for the fastest T20 century with a blistering 27-ball hundred against Cyprus. This phenomenal performance surpasses records previously held by cricket stalwarts Chris Gayle and Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton.

Chauhan revealed that his inspiration comes from Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma. 'I've been a big Rohit Sharma fan since I watched him play. He's a brilliant player who doesn't take any pressure,' Chauhan told FanCode. 'I've learned a lot from him. His hook shots are my favourite.'

Chauhan, who hails from Manakpur Devilal village in Haryana, moved to Estonia in 2019 where he discovered his love for cricket. Despite starting out in his uncle's restaurant business, Chauhan soon found cricket opportunities and has been playing ever since. His remarkable journey and unfaltering passion for the game have now earned him a place in cricket history.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)