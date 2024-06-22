Left Menu

T20 WC: Hardik Pandya's unbeaten fifty guides India to 196/5 against Bangladesh

Hardik Pandya's unbeaten fifty guides India to 196/5 against Bangladesh in their second match of the Super 8s of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2024 at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.

ANI | Updated: 22-06-2024 22:06 IST | Created: 22-06-2024 22:06 IST
T20 WC: Hardik Pandya's unbeaten fifty guides India to 196/5 against Bangladesh
Hadik Pandya (Photo: ICC/X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Antigua

Hardik Pandya's unbeaten fifty guides India to 196/5 against Bangladesh in their second match of the Super 8s of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2024 at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium. Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto won the toss and opted to field against India in their second Super 8 fixture of the ongoing marquee event.

Batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli started off the innings for the Men in Blue. Both batters put on a partnership of 39 runs from 22 balls before Rohit was dismissed after scoring 23 runs in 11 balls with the help of three fours and a six. Following the skipper's wicket, the side's wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant came out in the middle.

Team India completed fifty on the penultimate ball of the sixth over as Kohli slammed a maximum on the bowling of left-arm seamer Mustafizur Rehman. India lost two wickets in the ninth over. Right-arm seamer Tanzim Hasan Sakib took the wickets of the former India skipper (37 runs off 28 balls, 1 four, 3 sixes) and Suryakumar Yadav (6 runs off 2 balls, 1 six).

Following the loss of these two wickets, team India's score was 77/3 in 8.3 overs. The Rohit Sharma-led completed the 100-run mark in 11.2 overs as Pant smashed a six on the bowling of the leg-spinner Rishad Hossain.

Pant was sent back to the pavilion in the 12th over after playing an innings of 36 runs in 24 balls which was laced with four boundaries and two maximums. The team scored 150 runs in the 17th over.

Shivam Dube played a knock of 34 runs from 24 balls with the help of three maximums before going back to the dressing room. Hardik Pandya played an unbeaten innings of 50 runs in just 27 balls with the help of four fours and three sixes in his innings.

For Bangladesh, two wickets each were snapped by Tanzim Hasan Sakib and Rishad Hossain in their respective spells. One wicket was bagged by Shakib Al Hasan. Brief Score: India 196/5 in 20 overs (Hardik Pandya 50*, Virat Kohli 37, Tanzim Hasan Sakib 2/32) vs Bangladesh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Space-Ready Solar Tech: Metal-Halide Perovskites Heal From Radiation Damage

Space-Ready Solar Tech: Metal-Halide Perovskites Heal From Radiation Damage

 United States
2
Pakistan's budget could have been better if govt had consulted us, says Bilawal

Pakistan's budget could have been better if govt had consulted us, says Bila...

 Pakistan
3
Latest FDA Approvals in Health: Colorectal Cancer Therapy to Flavored Vapes

Latest FDA Approvals in Health: Colorectal Cancer Therapy to Flavored Vapes

 Global
4
Breaking Health News: FDA Approvals, Legal Decisions, and Market Moves

Breaking Health News: FDA Approvals, Legal Decisions, and Market Moves

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Crafting User-Centric Urban Spaces: The Synergy of BIM, IoT, and Blockchain in Smart City Development

Revolutionizing Digital Economy Security with Cutting-Edge Network Protection Technologies

Transforming Urban Landscapes: How Tall Buildings and Strategic Green Space Placement Reduce City Temperatures

AIMM Model: Comprehensive Strategies for Effective Public Health Communication During Disasters

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024