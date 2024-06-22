Left Menu

Mewar Premier League: Bhilwara Warriors on top, Chittorgarh Cheetahs beat Rajsamand Stallions to open account

Bhilwara Warriors kicked started the Mewar Premier League after defeating Rajsamand Stallions by 49 runs on Wednesday in the opening match. The side continued its fine form and defeated Dungarpur Dragos by 17 runs on Friday

ANI | Updated: 22-06-2024 22:23 IST | Created: 22-06-2024 22:23 IST
Mewar Premier League: Bhilwara Warriors on top, Chittorgarh Cheetahs beat Rajsamand Stallions to open account
Chittorgarh Cheetahs' Himanshu Nehra after winning Player of the match award (Image: MPL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bhilwara Warriors consolidated their top spot in the points table after two consecutive wins in the ongoing Mewar Premier League being played here at the Wonder Cement Cricket Academy, Shikarbadi Cricket Ground, Udaipur on Friday. Bhilwara Warriors kicked started the Mewar Premier League after defeating Rajsamand Stallions by 49 runs on Wednesday in the opening match. The side continued its fine form and defeated Dungarpur Dragos by 17 runs on Friday.

In the second match of the day, the Chittorgarh Cheetahs overpowered the Rajsamand Stallions, winning by seven wickets. The Cheetahs chased down the target of 126 runs in just 12.1 overs, wrapping up Day 3 of the Mewar Premier League on a high note. The Udaipur Royals also showcased their prowess by defeating the Royal Rajputana Conquerors by six wickets in their first match. The Chittorgarh Cheetahs had earlier beaten the Dungarpur Dragons by seven wickets on Thursday.

Currently, the Rajsamand Stallions and Royal Rajputana Conquerors are the only teams without a win. The Bhilwara Warriors lead the standings with four points. Organised by 100 Sports and approved by UDCA the League features six formidable teams representing various districts of Mewar. The six teams are Udaipur Royals, Bhilwara Warriors, Chittorgarh Chitas, Rajsamand Stallions, Royal Rajputana Conquerors and Dungarpur Dragons.

Every day fans get to see two exciting matches, one in the afternoon and the other in the night. The semi-finals and finals of the league are scheduled for June 27 and June 28, respectively. The league stage concludes on Wednesday, June 26, with Royal Rajputana Conquerors playing Chittorgarh Cheetahs at 4:00 PM and Rajsamand Stallions against Udaipur Royals at 8:00 PM.

Fans can watch the live action on the Prasar Bharti Sports YouTube channel. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Space-Ready Solar Tech: Metal-Halide Perovskites Heal From Radiation Damage

Space-Ready Solar Tech: Metal-Halide Perovskites Heal From Radiation Damage

 United States
2
Pakistan's budget could have been better if govt had consulted us, says Bilawal

Pakistan's budget could have been better if govt had consulted us, says Bila...

 Pakistan
3
Latest FDA Approvals in Health: Colorectal Cancer Therapy to Flavored Vapes

Latest FDA Approvals in Health: Colorectal Cancer Therapy to Flavored Vapes

 Global
4
Breaking Health News: FDA Approvals, Legal Decisions, and Market Moves

Breaking Health News: FDA Approvals, Legal Decisions, and Market Moves

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Crafting User-Centric Urban Spaces: The Synergy of BIM, IoT, and Blockchain in Smart City Development

Revolutionizing Digital Economy Security with Cutting-Edge Network Protection Technologies

Transforming Urban Landscapes: How Tall Buildings and Strategic Green Space Placement Reduce City Temperatures

AIMM Model: Comprehensive Strategies for Effective Public Health Communication During Disasters

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024