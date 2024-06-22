Jannik Sinner Makes History with First Grass-Court Final at Halle Open

Top-ranked Italian tennis prodigy Jannik Sinner has achieved a milestone by advancing to his first grass-court final after overcoming Zhang Zhizhen with a score of 6-4, 7-6 (3) at the Halle Open.

This victory sets him up for a thrilling title clash against Hubert Hurkacz. Demonstrating his resilience, Sinner fended off a set point in the second set and leapt ahead in the tiebreaker. The 2023 Australian Open champion now holds an extraordinary 37-3 record for the year.

The Italian sensation, who reached the Wimbledon semifinals last year but lost to Novak Djokovic, is anticipated to bring his top form to the final. On the other hand, Hurkacz delivered an ace-studded performance, achieving 17 aces to defeat Alexander Zverev. The Polish player, currently ranked No. 9 and the 2022 Halle champion, has a strong grass-court presence, making the final an exciting matchup to watch.

