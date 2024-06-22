Left Menu

Jordan Part Ways with Coach Hussein Ammouta Amid Dramatic Turn of Events

Jordan's football association and coach Hussein Ammouta have mutually agreed to part ways. Ammouta, who guided Jordan to their first-ever Asian Cup final, requested contract termination due to undisclosed circumstances. Despite criticisms, Ammouta's tenure saw significant achievements including World Cup qualifiers. Moroccan Jamal Sellami is named the new technical director.

Updated: 22-06-2024 23:01 IST | Created: 22-06-2024 23:01 IST
Jordan have parted ways with coach Hussein Ammouta by mutual consent after the Moroccan who guided them to their maiden Asian Cup final requested a contract termination, the country's football association (JFF) said on Saturday. Ammouta, who was heavily criticised when they finished 2023 without a win in seven games, led an unheralded Jordan side to their first Asian Cup final earlier this year where they were looking to win their first major trophy but fell to hosts Qatar.

"The JFF appreciates the special circumstances that prevent coach Ammouta from continuing to lead the national team, and... has agreed to the coach's request to terminate the contract with him and his support staff by mutual consent," the JFF said. "The JFF emphasises that the achievements achieved under Ammouta's leadership will always be appreciated by the Jordanian football family and the Jordanian fans."

The JFF did not elaborate on the circumstances of Ammouta's exit. Under Ammouta, Jordan also topped their World Cup qualifying group ahead of Saudi Arabia to reach the third round, which also ensured their qualification for the 2027 Asian Cup.

The JFF also announced that Moroccan coach Jamal Sellami has been named the new technical director of the national team and will lead the squad in the World Cup qualifiers in September. Jordan have never qualified for the World Cup.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

