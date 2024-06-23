Left Menu

Cristiano Ronaldo Shines, Fans Cause Chaos in Portugal's 3-0 Victory

Cristiano Ronaldo provided one assist in Portugal's 3-0 win over Turkey, securing a spot in the European Championship's round of 16. Despite being the center of attention at Westfalenstadion, Ronaldo faced unexpected field invasions by selfie-seeking fans, making the match a chaotic experience.

PTI | Dortmund | Updated: 23-06-2024 00:12 IST | Created: 23-06-2024 00:12 IST
Cristiano Ronaldo Shines, Fans Cause Chaos in Portugal's 3-0 Victory
Cristiano Ronaldo
  • Country:
  • Germany

In a riveting match at Westfalenstadion, Cristiano Ronaldo, the five-time world player of the year, was instrumental in Portugal's 3-0 victory over Turkey. Despite not scoring, Ronaldo delivered an unselfish assist for Bruno Fernandes' goal, sealing Portugal's spot in the European Championship's round of 16.

However, the match saw an unexpected turn of events with four fans invading the field in attempts to take selfies with Ronaldo. While he obliged the first fan, his displeasure was evident with subsequent invasions, leading to chaotic moments requiring security intervention.

Portugal's win, backed by an own goal from Turkey's Samet Akaydin and a strike from Bernardo Silva, ensures their qualification a match ahead in Group F. Ronaldo, despite his evident frustration at not scoring, remains the focal point of fan frenzy and media attention.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Space-Ready Solar Tech: Metal-Halide Perovskites Heal From Radiation Damage

Space-Ready Solar Tech: Metal-Halide Perovskites Heal From Radiation Damage

 United States
2
Pakistan's budget could have been better if govt had consulted us, says Bilawal

Pakistan's budget could have been better if govt had consulted us, says Bila...

 Pakistan
3
Latest FDA Approvals in Health: Colorectal Cancer Therapy to Flavored Vapes

Latest FDA Approvals in Health: Colorectal Cancer Therapy to Flavored Vapes

 Global
4
Breaking Health News: FDA Approvals, Legal Decisions, and Market Moves

Breaking Health News: FDA Approvals, Legal Decisions, and Market Moves

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Crafting User-Centric Urban Spaces: The Synergy of BIM, IoT, and Blockchain in Smart City Development

Revolutionizing Digital Economy Security with Cutting-Edge Network Protection Technologies

Transforming Urban Landscapes: How Tall Buildings and Strategic Green Space Placement Reduce City Temperatures

AIMM Model: Comprehensive Strategies for Effective Public Health Communication During Disasters

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024