Venezuela's Comeback Triumph Over Ecuador in Copa America

In a thrilling Copa America opener, Venezuela staged a dramatic comeback to defeat Ecuador 2-1. Jhonder Cádiz and Eduard Bello made impactful entries, scoring crucial second-half goals.

Ecuador's Enner Valencia was shown a straight red card in the 22nd minute. Despite this, Ecuador took an early lead through Jeremy Sarmiento in the 40th minute.

In the second half, Cádiz equalized with a striking shot from 15 yards out. Bello secured the lead with a close-range finish, capitalizing on goalkeeper Alexander Domínguez's parry of Salomón Rondón's header.

Rondón, back in the starting lineup, proved instrumental in the winning goal. The result marks Venezuela's second victory over Ecuador in their last 10 encounters. Up next, Ecuador faces Jamaica, while Venezuela meets Mexico.

