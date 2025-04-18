Intel's New CEO Reshapes Leadership to Spark Innovation

Lip-Bu Tan, Intel's newly appointed CEO, is making bold leadership changes at the semiconductor leader, according to a company memo obtained by Reuters. Key chip groups, previously under different leadership, now report directly to Tan, including the data center, AI, and personal-computer chip divisions.

Tan's move to promote Sachin Katti as chief technology officer and head of AI demonstrates a commitment to innovation and efficiency. The changes represent Tan's first major decisions since assuming his role last month.

According to the memo, Tan wants to reduce management layers, bringing executives closer to engineering teams to foster innovation. He emphasized the elimination of bureaucratic obstacles hampering progress, aiming to invigorate Intel's innovative culture.

