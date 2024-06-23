Left Menu

Afghan Cricket Team Stuns Australia in Historic T20 World Cup Upset

Afghanistan achieved a landmark victory against Australia in the T20 World Cup, securing a shocking 21-run win. Gulbadin Naib's four-wicket haul and strategic slower balls played a pivotal role. Despite Pat Cummins’ hat-trick, Australia's chase fell short, marking Afghanistan’s first-ever win over Australia in international cricket.

PTI | Kingstown | Updated: 23-06-2024 12:54 IST | Created: 23-06-2024 12:54 IST
Afghan Cricket Team Stuns Australia in Historic T20 World Cup Upset
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Saint Vincent And The Grenadines

In an extraordinary turn of events, Afghanistan pulled off a stunning 21-run victory over Australia in the T20 World Cup, leaving cricket fans around the world in awe. Gulbadin Naib's four-wicket haul was instrumental in this historic win, overshadowing Pat Cummins' hat-trick.

Afghanistan defended a total of 148 for six with remarkable precision, thanks to a smart display of slower balls on a challenging batting wicket. Australia, who needed to win to stay in the tournament, were bowled out for 127 in 19.2 overs.

Openers Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran set the foundation with a solid 118-run partnership. Despite Maxwell's valiant effort, Naib's crucial strikes sealed the win. Rashid Khan praised his team's brilliant performance, calling it a significant achievement for Afghanistan cricket.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Space-Ready Solar Tech: Metal-Halide Perovskites Heal From Radiation Damage

Space-Ready Solar Tech: Metal-Halide Perovskites Heal From Radiation Damage

 United States
2
Pakistan's budget could have been better if govt had consulted us, says Bilawal

Pakistan's budget could have been better if govt had consulted us, says Bila...

 Pakistan
3
Latest FDA Approvals in Health: Colorectal Cancer Therapy to Flavored Vapes

Latest FDA Approvals in Health: Colorectal Cancer Therapy to Flavored Vapes

 Global
4
Breaking Health News: FDA Approvals, Legal Decisions, and Market Moves

Breaking Health News: FDA Approvals, Legal Decisions, and Market Moves

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Crafting User-Centric Urban Spaces: The Synergy of BIM, IoT, and Blockchain in Smart City Development

Revolutionizing Digital Economy Security with Cutting-Edge Network Protection Technologies

Transforming Urban Landscapes: How Tall Buildings and Strategic Green Space Placement Reduce City Temperatures

AIMM Model: Comprehensive Strategies for Effective Public Health Communication During Disasters

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024