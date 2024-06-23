Afghan Cricket Team Stuns Australia in Historic T20 World Cup Upset

In an extraordinary turn of events, Afghanistan pulled off a stunning 21-run victory over Australia in the T20 World Cup, leaving cricket fans around the world in awe. Gulbadin Naib's four-wicket haul was instrumental in this historic win, overshadowing Pat Cummins' hat-trick.

Afghanistan defended a total of 148 for six with remarkable precision, thanks to a smart display of slower balls on a challenging batting wicket. Australia, who needed to win to stay in the tournament, were bowled out for 127 in 19.2 overs.

Openers Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran set the foundation with a solid 118-run partnership. Despite Maxwell's valiant effort, Naib's crucial strikes sealed the win. Rashid Khan praised his team's brilliant performance, calling it a significant achievement for Afghanistan cricket.

