Italy and Croatia Face Off in Crucial Euro Championship Showdown

Defending champions Italy are set to face neighboring Croatia in a critical final group game to secure their spot in the European Championship. Italy needs at least a draw to advance, while Croatia also has a chance to progress with a win or by avoiding defeat, depending on Albania's performance against Spain.

Italy's journey so far has seen them clinch a win over Albania but suffer a narrow one-goal loss to Spain. The Croatian side, led by Real Madrid's Luka Modric, initially lost to Spain and then drew with Albania. Croatia's midfielder Nikola Vlacic will miss the match due to injury, adding to the challenges faced by the team.

Italy's defense will be weakened as left-back Federico Dimarco is also expected to miss the game. Both teams have notable histories and familiarities, adding another layer of intrigue to this high-stakes match. Italy's tactical acumen under coach Luciano Spalletti and Croatia's experienced squad promise a gripping contest.

