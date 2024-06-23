Bajrang Punia Faces Second Suspension: NADA Charges Wrestler Again

The National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) has once again suspended renowned wrestler Bajrang Punia, just weeks after his suspension was initially revoked due to procedural shortcomings. NADA has now formally charged Bajrang, claiming he violated Article 2.3 of the National Anti-Doping Rules, 2021.

On April 23, Bajrang was originally suspended for allegedly refusing to provide a urine sample during selection trials on March 10. Despite an appeal that saw the suspension lifted temporarily on May 31, NADA has now served the notice of charge, reinstating the provisional suspension.

Bajrang has time until July 11 to contest the charge. He maintains his innocence, citing a request for the replacement of expired testing kits as the reason for his refusal. NADA has indicated that failure to comply could result in severe penalties, including disqualification and financial repercussions.

