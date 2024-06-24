Left Menu

T20 WC: "Chris Jordan is a match-winner": England's Rashid after qualification to semis

England qualified for the semi-finals of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024 after beating the United States by 10 wickets in the Super Eights match at the Kensington Oval on Sunday. Chris Jordan and skipper Jos Buttler shined in the game for the Three Lions which helped them to book their place in the semis of the marquee event.

Following his side's ten-wicket win over the USA in their last ICC T20 World Cup Super Eights clash, England spinner Adil Rashid lauded skipper Jos Buttler and hat-trick hero Chris Jordan for their performances. England qualified for the semi-finals of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024 after beating the United States by 10 wickets in the Super Eights match at the Kensington Oval on Sunday. Chris Jordan and skipper Jos Buttler shined in the game for the Three Lions which helped them book their place in the semis of the marquee event.

Following the game, Adil said during the post-match presentation, "We fought pretty well, and set the tone with the ball. I was pleased to restrict them (USA) to 115. It's always nice to come here and bowl. It also helps when the bowlers are keeping it tight from the other end. With the wind, you got to assess from which end you will bowl. Sometimes you may get hit for four and sixes. Sometimes you pick wickets. CJ (Chris Jordan) is a match-winner, he has been doing it for a number of years. Big congrats to him. He (Jos Buttler) is a world-class player, a great performer. Need to carry that form into the semi-final." With this win, England have qualified for the semifinals. They currently sit at the top of the Group 2 of Super Eights with two wins and a loss. The winner of West Indies-South Africa clash will be joining them in the semifinals.

Coming to the match, England won the toss and put USA to bat first. Nitish Kumar (30 in 24 balls, with a four and two sixes), Corey Anderson (29 in 28 balls, with a six) and Harmeet Singh (21 in 17 balls, with two fours and a six) played crucial knocks, but England knocked down the co-hosts for 115 runs in 18.5 overs. Jordan managed to take a hat-trick, getting four wickets in his third over.

Jordan (4/10) was the pick of the bowlers for England. Adil (2/13), Sam Curran (2/23) also bowled really well for England. England chased down the target in just 9.4 overs, with skipper Buttler (83* in 38 balls, with six fours and seven sixes) and Phil Salt (25* in 21 balls, with two fours) unleashing carnage on the USA.

Rashid took home the 'Player of the Match' award. (ANI)

