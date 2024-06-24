South Africa Secures Semifinal Spot After Thrilling Win Over West Indies
South Africa qualified for the T20 World Cup semifinals with a three-wicket win over West Indies, following the Duckworth Lewis method in a rain-affected Super Eights match.
In a compelling turn of events at the T20 World Cup, South Africa secured their spot in the semifinals with a nail-biting three-wicket victory over the West Indies. The match, which was curtailed by rain in the Super Eights stage, saw the Proteas climbing over the revised target of 123 in 17 overs.
The West Indies, put into bat first, managed a total of 135 for 8, largely owing to Roston Chase's 52 off 42 balls. However, their efforts were sliced by an incisive South African chase that concluded at 124 for 7 in 16.1 overs, thus ejecting the hosts from the tournament.
With this win, South Africa joins defending champions England in the semifinal bracket, highlighting a competitive edge in this season's World Cup.
