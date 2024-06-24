Left Menu

South Africa Secures Semifinal Spot After Thrilling Win Over West Indies

South Africa qualified for the T20 World Cup semifinals with a three-wicket win over West Indies, following the Duckworth Lewis method in a rain-affected Super Eights match.

PTI | Northsound | Updated: 24-06-2024 10:39 IST | Created: 24-06-2024 10:39 IST
South Africa Secures Semifinal Spot After Thrilling Win Over West Indies
AI Generated Representative Image

In a compelling turn of events at the T20 World Cup, South Africa secured their spot in the semifinals with a nail-biting three-wicket victory over the West Indies. The match, which was curtailed by rain in the Super Eights stage, saw the Proteas climbing over the revised target of 123 in 17 overs.

The West Indies, put into bat first, managed a total of 135 for 8, largely owing to Roston Chase's 52 off 42 balls. However, their efforts were sliced by an incisive South African chase that concluded at 124 for 7 in 16.1 overs, thus ejecting the hosts from the tournament.

With this win, South Africa joins defending champions England in the semifinal bracket, highlighting a competitive edge in this season's World Cup.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Honey-Trap Deception: Woman Spotted in Jammu After Burger King Shooting

Honey-Trap Deception: Woman Spotted in Jammu After Burger King Shooting

 India
2
US FDA's Robust Health Approvals: Cancer, Gene Therapy & More

US FDA's Robust Health Approvals: Cancer, Gene Therapy & More

 Global
3
PML-N Concedes to PPP Demands on Federal Budget, Development Funds

PML-N Concedes to PPP Demands on Federal Budget, Development Funds

 Pakistan
4
UK's British International Investment Eyes USD 300 Million Expansion in Indian EV Ecosystem

UK's British International Investment Eyes USD 300 Million Expansion in Indi...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Debt Crisis: Developing Nations Struggle Under Financial Strain

Digital Dominance: The E-commerce Revolution Reshaping Global Markets

Global Push for Healthy Diets: A New Framework to Combat Malnutrition and NCDs

Financial Fair Play: How Reducing Financial Distortions Can Boost European Productivity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024