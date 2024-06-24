South Africa Triumphs Over West Indies in T20 World Cup Thriller

South Africa's golden generation of white-ball cricketers took a significant step towards eradicating their 'eternal chokers' label by securing a spot in the T20 World Cup semi-finals. They triumphed over a formidable West Indies side by three wickets in a thrilling, rain-affected Super 8s encounter.

Part-time magician and full-time wrist spinner Tabraiz Shamsi (3/27), alongside his slow bowling colleagues Keshav Maharaj (1/24) and captain Aiden Markram (1/28), restricted the West Indies to a manageable 135 for 8. South Africa chased down the revised target of 123 with five balls to spare.

Marco Jansen's unbeaten 21 off 14 balls, including a game-sealing six, and Kagiso Rabada's crucial cover drive in the dying stages, highlighted South Africa's composed performance under pressure, breaking their long-standing jinx in global tournaments.

