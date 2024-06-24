Left Menu

Afghanistan's Semifinal Dreams Hinge on India-Australia Clash

Afghanistan's hopes of reaching their first T20 World Cup semifinal rest on India defeating Australia in their Super Eights match. With the group standings tightly contested, Afghanistan are poised to take on Bangladesh next, confident after their victory over Australia and showing considerable form and skill.

In what promises to be a nail-biting finish, Afghanistan's aspirations of making their first-ever T20 World Cup semis could be realized if India triumphs over Australia in a crucial Super Eights encounter.

Currently, India leads the group, while Australia and Afghanistan share 2 points each. However, India's superior net run rate positions them as favorites, with Australia also ahead of Afghanistan in this metric.

Despite the odds, Afghanistan remains confident as they prepare to face Bangladesh, buoyed by their recent victory against Australia and solid performances from stars like Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran in Caribbean conditions.

