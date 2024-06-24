Turmoil in Pakistan Cricket Board: A Radical Overhaul Looms Post T20 World Cup Fiasco

Pakistan's disappointing T20 World Cup campaign in the USA is expected to trigger sweeping changes within the country's cricket board. The presence of players' families and paid promotional appearances during the tournament has drawn significant criticism.

A credible source within the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed that Chairman Mohsin Naqvi is infuriated with the performance of several senior officials, holding them accountable for the prevailing indiscipline that saw the team fail to progress beyond the league stage.

Anticipations are rife that the PCB will lose several senior management officials and enforce stricter policies for the players. A policy decision prohibiting players from accompanying their families to major events, including ICC tournaments, is also expected to be announced soon as part of the PCB's clean-up operation.

