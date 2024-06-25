US Soccer Team Set for Fall Friendlies Against Canada, New Zealand, and Panama

The United States of America will engage in friendly matches against Canada, New Zealand, and Panama this fall, the US Soccer Federation announced Tuesday.

On September 7, the US will challenge Canada in Kansas City, Kansas, followed by a meeting with New Zealand in Cincinnati three days later. The team will then face Panama on October 12 in Austin, Texas.

All fixtures fall on FIFA international dates, guaranteeing the participation of Europe-based players. The Federation also hinted at the possibility of adding another match for the October window.

Scheduling these opponents proved challenging due to concurrent South American and Asian World Cup qualifiers, along with Nations League matches in Europe.

