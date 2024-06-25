Left Menu

Hanuma Vihari Returns to Andhra After Receiving Assurance from TDP

Indian all-rounder Hanuma Vihari has agreed to represent Andhra again after receiving assurance from Telugu Desam Party officials that his issues with the Andhra Cricket Association would be addressed. Initially, Vihari had decided to leave the team due to a lack of self-respect after being forced to quit as captain.

PTI | Visakhapatnam | Updated: 25-06-2024 21:47 IST | Created: 25-06-2024 21:47 IST
In a significant development, Indian all-rounder Hanuma Vihari has decided to rejoin the Andhra cricket team following reassurances from the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) that his grievances will be addressed. The 30-year-old cricketer had earlier vowed never to play for Andhra again, citing loss of self-respect after being unceremoniously removed as the team's captain.

Earlier this month, the Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) granted Vihari a No-Objection Certificate (NOC), and he was approached by the Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA). However, after holding meetings with TDP officials, including TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh, Vihari reversed his decision, opting to stay with Andhra.

Vihari expressed his satisfaction with the assurances provided by the TDP. 'I'm so happy to meet minister Nara Lokesh gaaru today, and he assured me of full support coming back to the Andhra Cricket Association,' he said. 'I look forward to serving Andhra for a long time to come.'

