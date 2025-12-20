Left Menu

Nara Lokesh's Advice to Generation Z: Choices and Values

Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh encouraged young people, especially boys, to make choices they can comfortably share with their mothers. During the 'Hello Lokesh' program, he highlighted the significance of personal responsibility and family values, urging Generation Z to uphold these in a complex world.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 20-12-2025 14:57 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 14:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent gathering, Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh offered a piece of enduring advice to the youth, particularly targeting young boys. He encouraged them to make life choices they'd proudly share with their mothers, emphasizing transparency and accountability.

Speaking at the 'Hello Lokesh' event in Rajahmundry, Lokesh stressed the need for Generation Z to internalize values and personal responsibility. His message, shared on social media platform 'X', resonated with many, underlining a call for integrity in everyday decisions.

The minister's counsel acts as a reminder of family values serving as a guiding force, especially in today's complex world. With an emphasis on never engaging in actions they'd feel uncomfortable explaining to their mothers, Lokesh advocates for a return to moral roots.

(With inputs from agencies.)

