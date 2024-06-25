Left Menu

The Struggles of Men's Soccer at the Olympics: A Fight for Relevance

Kylian Mbappé and France's efforts to include their top player in the Olympic Games highlight the complex challenges facing men's soccer at the event. Once a prestigious competition, Olympic men's soccer now grapples with scheduling conflicts, overworked players, and a diminished role compared to other international tournaments.

Kylian Mbappé
  • Country:
  • France

Kylian Mbappé wanted to be there. France coach Thierry Henry wanted it too. But even French President Emmanuel Macron couldn't free France's star player for the Paris Games.

Men's Olympic soccer now lives in an unpredictable realm, plagued by compromises that ensure its presence without disrupting the calendar packed with higher priority events.

Since its inception in 1900, men's Olympic soccer has seen a significant decline in importance, overshadowed by events like the World Cup. As top players juggle club and international duties, assembling a competitive squad for the Olympics has become increasingly challenging.

