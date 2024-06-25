The Struggles of Men's Soccer at the Olympics: A Fight for Relevance

Kylian Mbappé wanted to be there. France coach Thierry Henry wanted it too. But even French President Emmanuel Macron couldn't free France's star player for the Paris Games.

Men's Olympic soccer now lives in an unpredictable realm, plagued by compromises that ensure its presence without disrupting the calendar packed with higher priority events.

Since its inception in 1900, men's Olympic soccer has seen a significant decline in importance, overshadowed by events like the World Cup. As top players juggle club and international duties, assembling a competitive squad for the Olympics has become increasingly challenging.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)