Harmanpreet Singh Leads India’s Charge to Paris Olympics 2024

Harmanpreet Singh will captain the Indian team, with Hardik Singh as his deputy, as Hockey India announced its 16-member squad for the Paris 2024 Olympics. This squad includes five first-time Olympians and a mix of experienced athletes.

India, the bronze medalists from Tokyo 2020, are positioned in Pool B, competing against Belgium, Australia, Argentina, New Zealand, and Ireland. Top-four teams will proceed to the quarter-finals.

The team is currently training hard at the SAI Centre in Bengaluru. Veteran goalkeeper PR Sreejesh and midfielder Manpreet Singh are gearing up for their fourth Olympics, while captain Harmanpreet is preparing for his third.

Debutants Jarmanpreet Singh, Sanjay, Raj Kumar Pal, Abhishek, and Sukhjeet Singh are ready for their inaugural Olympic appearance. Post-Tokyo, defenders Rupinderpal Singh and Birendra Lakra retired, and Surender Kumar has been out of favor. Nilkanta Sharma is among the alternates, and Krishan Pathak continues as an alternate goalkeeper.

The squad includes defenders Harmanpreet Singh, Jarmanpreet, Amit Rohidas, Sumit, and Sanjay; midfielders Pal, Shamsher Singh, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, and Vivek Sagar Prasad; and forwards Abhishek, Sukhjeet, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Mandeep Singh, and Gurjant Singh. Defender Jugraj Singh is an alternate along with Pathak and Nilkanta.

Head coach Craig Fulton emphasized the strong competition in the selection process due to the talent depth. He expressed confidence in the squad's capabilities, aiming for adaptability, cohesiveness, and success. India will kick off their campaign against New Zealand on July 27, followed by matches against Argentina, Ireland, Belgium, and Australia.

India has amassed 12 Olympic medals—eight gold, one silver, and three bronze. Pool A includes teams from the Netherlands, Germany, Great Britain, Spain, South Africa, and host France.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)