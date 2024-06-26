Left Menu

Tulika Maan: India's Olympic Journey in Judo

Tulika Maan, a 25-year-old Indian judoka, has qualified for the Paris Olympics in the +78 kg category. Overcoming injuries and unexpected victories, she hopes to secure at least a bronze medal. Tulika's journey was supported by the Target Olympic Podium Scheme, and she acknowledges her toughest competitors.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2024 16:15 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 16:15 IST
Tulika Maan: India's Olympic Journey in Judo
Tulika Maan
  • Country:
  • India

In an inspiring turn of events, Tulika Maan, the 25-year-old Indian judoka, has secured her spot for the Paris Olympics in the +78 kg category. Known for her unpredictable performances, Tulika aims to bring home at least a bronze medal, driven by a rigorous training regimen.

Having claimed a Commonwealth Games silver medal, Tulika wasn't always certain of her Olympic dream, especially after suffering an injury in 2022. However, her decisive victory against Canada's Portuondo Isasi at the World Championships in Abu Dhabi last month catapulted her into the Olympic rankings.

Competing under the Target Olympic Podium Scheme, Tulika attributes much of her success to the support she received, which allowed her to participate in crucial ranking events. As she looks forward to the Games, China's Su Xin and France's Romane Dicko emerge as her toughest competitors.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NX Group Joins Hands with Controlant for Enhanced Pharmaceutical Logistics

NX Group Joins Hands with Controlant for Enhanced Pharmaceutical Logistics

 Japan
2
Max Life Insurance Earns 'Laureate' Honour by GPTW®

Max Life Insurance Earns 'Laureate' Honour by GPTW®

 India
3
Top Financial Times Stories: Shein's IPO, Edinburgh's Halt, Sunak's Defense & Assange's Plea Deal

Top Financial Times Stories: Shein's IPO, Edinburgh's Halt, Sunak's Defense ...

 Global
4
Denmark Sets Precedent with First Livestock CO2 Tax

Denmark Sets Precedent with First Livestock CO2 Tax

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond the White Coat: Unveiling the True Drivers of Health Worker Performance

Tackling the Global Alcohol Crisis: WHO's Bold New Action Plan

Human-Like Conversations with PerceptiveAgent: Enhancing AI Empathy and Interaction

Revolutionizing Urban Transport: Exploring Human-Autonomy Interaction with Digital Twin Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024