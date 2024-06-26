Tulika Maan: India's Olympic Journey in Judo

In an inspiring turn of events, Tulika Maan, the 25-year-old Indian judoka, has secured her spot for the Paris Olympics in the +78 kg category. Known for her unpredictable performances, Tulika aims to bring home at least a bronze medal, driven by a rigorous training regimen.

Having claimed a Commonwealth Games silver medal, Tulika wasn't always certain of her Olympic dream, especially after suffering an injury in 2022. However, her decisive victory against Canada's Portuondo Isasi at the World Championships in Abu Dhabi last month catapulted her into the Olympic rankings.

Competing under the Target Olympic Podium Scheme, Tulika attributes much of her success to the support she received, which allowed her to participate in crucial ranking events. As she looks forward to the Games, China's Su Xin and France's Romane Dicko emerge as her toughest competitors.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)