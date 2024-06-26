King Kazu: Ageless Soccer Legend Kazuyoshi Miura Joins Atletico Suzuka at 57

Kazuyoshi Miura, nonchalant as he joined Japanese club Atletico Suzuka this week, remains an ageless wonder in the soccer world.

'I'm at quite an age,' the 57-year-old remarked during a Tokyo news conference, acknowledging his remarkable longevity in the sport. Known widely as 'King Kazu,' Miura continues to defy retirement by signing with the fourth-tier Japanese club on loan from second-division FC Yokohama.

Miura's prolific past includes a notable tenure with Japan's national team in the 1990s, scoring 55 goals in 89 appearances. Despite limited success at his last club in Portugal, Miura shows no signs of slowing down and remains committed to maximizing his playing time.

