Indian Boxers Gear Up for Paris Olympics with Intensive Germany Training Camp

Indian boxers, including world champion Nikhat Zareen and Olympic medallist Lovlina Borgohain, will head to Germany for a month-long training camp starting June 28. This preparation comes ahead of the Paris Olympics, aiming to help the athletes acclimatize and spar with quality pugilists from various countries.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2024 17:15 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 17:15 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
Indian boxers are set to intensify their preparations for the Paris Olympics with a month-long training camp in Germany starting June 28, excluding CWG gold medallist Amit Panghal.

Realizing the importance of high-quality sparring opportunities, the Indian contingent, led by celebrated boxers like world champion Nikhat Zareen (50kg) and Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain (75kg), will train at the Olympic Centre in Saarbrucken, Germany. They will have joint sessions with national squads from countries including Ireland, USA, Mongolia, Germany, and Denmark.

Apart from the duo, other prominent boxers include Nishant Dev (71kg), Preeti Pawar (54kg), and Jaismine Lamboria (57kg). Hemanta Kumar Kalita, Secretary General of the Boxing Federation of India, emphasized that this training camp is a strategic move to ensure the boxers are well-acclimatized to conditions similar to Paris.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

