Indian Shooters Aim High: Cheema Sees Paris as a Stopover

With renewed aspirations and a rigorous training regime, Indian pistol marksman Arjun Singh Cheema is optimistic about the nation's chances at the Paris Olympic Games. 'There is no pressure; it's our duty to give our best,' said the 23-year-old, reflecting on his preparation and Olympic trials experience.

Despite India's shooters returning without medals from the last two Olympics, a record 21 shooters will compete in Paris, boosting hopes for breaking the jinx since the 2012 London Games. Cheema, participating in men's 10m air pistol and partnering with Rhythm Sangwan for the mixed team event, noted that trials in New Delhi and Bhopal have steeled him for Olympic pressures.

'The trials helped build my confidence and focus,' said Cheema, who switched from swimming to shooting due to lack of guidance in aquatic sports. His training leading up to Paris is designed for technical precision, aiming to overcome setbacks and refine specific skills, ensuring peak performance at the mega-event.

