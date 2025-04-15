Left Menu

Cyber Espionage at the Asian Games: US Operatives Under the Spotlight

China accuses three alleged US operatives of conducting cyberattacks on its infrastructure during the Asian Games in Harbin. The attacks targeted the Games' management systems, critical infrastructure in Heilongjiang province, and Huawei. The US Embassy did not comment, continuing longstanding accusations of cyber threats between the US and China.

Updated: 15-04-2025 13:20 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 13:20 IST
China has accused three alleged U.S. operatives of orchestrating cyberattacks on Chinese infrastructure during the Asian Games held in Harbin in February. The operatives, Katheryn A Wilson, Robert J Snelling, and Stephen W Johnson, allegedly worked for the National Security Agency, according to Harbin police.

The alleged cyberattacks targeted systems essential for the Games, impacting registration, competition entry, and travel management—all repositories of sensitive personal data. Additionally, the attacks aimed to disrupt proceedings, affecting the operations of the Games, as reported by Xinhua News Agency.

The attacks reportedly also targeted critical infrastructure in Heilongjiang province, including energy, transportation, water resources, and telecommunications, as well as Huawei. The incident adds to the longstanding cyber espionage allegations between China and the U.S., highlighted by recent U.S. actions against alleged Chinese cyber threats.

