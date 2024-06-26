Shivam Dube Steps In for Injured Nitish Reddy in India's T20 Squad for Zimbabwe Tour

In a significant development, all-rounder Shivam Dube has been named as a replacement for the injured Nitish Reddy in India's T20 squad for the forthcoming tour of Zimbabwe, according to an announcement by the BCCI on Wednesday.

India's T20 team will face Zimbabwe in a series of five matches, all set to be held in Harare starting from July 6. The selection committee, in its statement, emphasized that the medical team is closely monitoring Nitish Reddy's recovery. Young players Riyan Parag and Abhishek Sharma, who impressed during the IPL, join the squad for their first international appearances.

This squad revision comes as senior players, including captain Rohit Sharma and star batsman Virat Kohli, are being rested following their participation in the T20 World Cup in the Americas. The updated roster, now under the captaincy of Shubman Gill, aims to bring new energy to the series in Zimbabwe. Nitish Reddy, celebrated as the Emerging Player of IPL 2024, had notably scored 303 runs and claimed three wickets in his latest campaign.

