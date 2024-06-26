Left Menu

Phil Foden Leaves Euro 2024 Camp for Family Matter

England midfielder Phil Foden has temporarily left the Euro 2024 camp in Germany to attend to a pressing family matter, reportedly the birth of his third child. Foden has been a key player for England, starting all three group games and narrowly missing several scoring opportunities.

Reuters | Updated: 26-06-2024 21:26 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 21:26 IST
Phil Foden Leaves Euro 2024 Camp for Family Matter
Phil Foden

England midfielder Phil Foden has left the team's camp at Euro 2024 in Germany and returned to the UK to deal with a pressing family matter, the Football Association said in a brief statement on Wednesday.

Foden's departure is temporary, said the FA, who did not reveal when he is expected to return. The BBC reported Foden left to attend the birth of his third child. In April, Foden and his partner Rebecca Cooke announced on Instagram they were expecting a third child.

England, who finished atop Group C, play their last-16 match on Sunday against an opponent still to be determined. Foden has been one of England's strongest players in Germany, starting all three group games and narrowly missing on a couple of scoring chances including a shot off the post in the 1-1 draw with Denmark.

The 24-year-old is coming off a breakout season with Manchester City, winning Premier League player of the year after scoring 19 league goals and 27 across all competitions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

 Global
2
Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

 Global
3
Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

 Global
4
Starliner Delays, Lunar Success, and Environmental Milestones

Starliner Delays, Lunar Success, and Environmental Milestones

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond the White Coat: Unveiling the True Drivers of Health Worker Performance

Tackling the Global Alcohol Crisis: WHO's Bold New Action Plan

Human-Like Conversations with PerceptiveAgent: Enhancing AI Empathy and Interaction

Revolutionizing Urban Transport: Exploring Human-Autonomy Interaction with Digital Twin Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024