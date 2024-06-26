"It's important to open your mind": Rohit Sharma on Inzamam Ul Haq's ball-tampering claim

Rubbishing former Pakistan captain Inzamam Ul Haq's claim of ball tampering against the 'Men in Blue' pacers, India skipper Rohit Sharma said that "sometimes, it's important to open your mind." Earlier, Inzamam Ul Haq claimed that Arshdeep Singh's ball was reverse-swinging in the middle overs. He also asked the umpires to keep their eyes open.

"You can't ignore the fact that when Arshdeep Singh was bowling the 15th over, the ball was reverse-swinging. Isn't it too early for the new ball to start reversing? The ball was ready to reverse by the 12th-13th over. Umpires should keep their eyes open. We know a bit about reverse swing, so if Arshdeep Singh is able to reverse swing the ball, some serious work was done on the ball," Inzamam Ul Haq said earlier. In India's previous match against Australia in the Super Eights of the T20 World Cup 2024, Men in Blue pacer Arshdeep Singh picked up three wickets and gave 37 runs in his four-over spell at an economy rate of 9.20.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Rohit Sharma said that when one team is playing under the hot Sun and dry pitch the ball 'reverses automatically'. "What should I say now about this? You are playing in such hot sun, the wicket is so dry, the ball reverses automatically. It's happening for all the teams, not only ours All the teams are reverse swinging. Sometimes, it's important to open your mind. It's important to understand what conditions you're playing in. The match is not taking place in England or Australia. That's what I'll say," Rohit said.

India are in good form in the T20 World Cup and have not lost a match. Rohit Sharma's side clinched a thumping 27-run win over Australia in their previous match. India skipper played a 92-run knock in 41 balls at a strike rate of 224.39 against the Aussies and was named the 'Player of the Match'. He slammed 7 fours and 8 sixes during his time on the crease. The 37-year-old was unlucky to miss his century for just eight runs after he was dismissed by Mitchell Starc in the 12th over of the first inning.

India will take on England in their semi-final match of the T20 World Cup 2024 at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Thursday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)