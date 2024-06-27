Left Menu

Georgia Stuns Portugal in Historic Euro 2024 Upset to Reach Last 16

Georgia shocked the football world by defeating Portugal 2-0 in Euro 2024, advancing to the last 16 in their debut at a major tournament. Early goals from Khvicha Kvaratskelia and a penalty by Georges Mikautadze sealed the victory. Portugal, despite the loss, had already qualified for the knockout stage.

PTI | Gelsenkirchen | Updated: 27-06-2024 02:47 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 02:47 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Germany

Georgia pulled off one of the biggest upsets in European Championship history on Wednesday, defeating Portugal 2-0 to advance to the last 16 of Euro 2024.

The Georgians needed a win to proceed to the knockout stage and got off to a flying start with an opening goal within 93 seconds. Georges Mikautadze intercepted a poor pass and set up Khvicha Kvaratskelia, who scored with a low shot.

António Silva's errors proved costly for Portugal, as he first gave away the ball leading to the initial goal, and later conceded a penalty by tripping Luka Lochoshvili in the penalty area. Mikautadze calmly converted the spot kick in the 57th minute, sending it past Portugal's goalkeeper Diogo Costa.

Portuguese football legend Cristiano Ronaldo expressed his frustration when he felt he deserved a penalty in the first half and later kicked a water bottle after being substituted in the 66th minute.

Georgia advanced as one of the best third-place teams in their debut at a major tournament. Meanwhile, Portugal, which had already secured qualification from Group F after winning its first two games, moved on despite the loss.

In another Group F match, Turkey triumphed over the Czech Republic 2-1, securing their advancement while the Czechs were eliminated.

Georgia's unexpected victory also resulted in the elimination of Hungary, who finished third in Group A.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

