Belgium Scrapes Through to Euro 2024 Knockouts, Faces France Next

Belgium advanced to the Euro 2024 knockout stage with a 0-0 draw against Ukraine, who became the first team with four points to be eliminated. They will face France next, while Ukraine narrowly missed advancing despite showing strong character in their games.

PTI | Stuttgart | Updated: 27-06-2024 08:35 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 08:35 IST
In a nail-biting conclusion to their group stage matches, Belgium managed to secure a spot in the Euro 2024 knockout stage with a 0-0 draw against Ukraine. This result ensured Belgium's advancement while tragically eliminating Ukraine, marking them as the first team to bow out with four points in a group stage at this championship.

Touted as one of the tournament favorites, Belgium will now face a daunting task as they prepare to play against the 2022 World Cup runners-up France in Duesseldorf. 'We go to win. We qualified for Euro to compete against the best,' said Belgium's head coach Domenico Tedesco, bracing for the challenging fixture ahead.

Meanwhile, Ukraine, playing amidst the turmoil of ongoing conflict back home, showed immense resilience and spirit. Despite falling short, their fight in the last two games has garnered pride and respect, reflecting the indomitable character of the Ukrainian nation.

