Inspired by Ronaldo, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia Leads Georgia to Historic Euro Upset

Inspired by Cristiano Ronaldo's pre-game chat, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia helped Georgia secure a historic 2-0 win against Portugal in the Euro Championship, advancing to the last 16. Georgia's quick goals and robust defense ensured their place in the knockout stage, marking a monumental achievement for the team.

PTI | Gelsenkirchen | Updated: 27-06-2024 08:36 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 08:36 IST
Khvicha Kvaratskhelia
  • Country:
  • Germany

In an unexpected twist in the Euro Championship, a pre-game chat with Cristiano Ronaldo fueled Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's performance, propelling Georgia to a historic 2-0 victory over Portugal. This remarkable win secured Georgia's advancement to the knockout stage for the first time in their debut major tournament.

Reflecting on the encounter, Kvaratskhelia expressed awe at Ronaldo's encouragement, admitting it inspired him greatly. "Before the match, there was a meeting and he wished me success. It was so much for me because I would never imagine that he would come to me and say something to me," said Kvaratskhelia.

The Georgian team capitalized on Portugal's errors, scoring an early goal within 93 seconds and a second through a penalty. Portugal, despite already qualifying, struggled to match Georgia's determination and intensity, with Ronaldo visibly frustrated and without goals in Euro 2024.

