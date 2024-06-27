Emanuel Gutiérrez Swings for a Cricket Revolution in Mexico

University student Emanuel Gutiérrez has made an unconventional choice in his native Mexico, adapting his baseball swing to cricket.

In recent years, cricket has seen a rise in Mexico, largely driven by the Indian community. Currently played in six of the country's 32 states, the sport originally arrived in Mexico in 1827.

Cricket's journey in Mexico has been slow, never achieving soccer's popularity. However, changes are imminent, thanks to the increasing efforts of local enthusiasts and the Mexican cricket association. Academy teams led by Indian players are fostering talent in schools, while pilot initiatives in prisons are gaining traction.

Since 2019, the number of cricket teams in Mexico has nearly doubled. Ben Owen, president of the country's cricket federation, aims to reach 50 teams soon, emphasizing the importance of grassroots development.

Indian coach Pratik Singh, instrumental in these efforts, has been pivotal in teaching cricket to various community groups. Reflecting on his journey, Singh emphasizes the need for more local engagement to propel the sport's growth in Mexico.

Figures like Gutiérrez bring new hope, working hard to master the game. He believes Mexicans, once acquainted with cricket, will discover its vast potential.

