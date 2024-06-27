Left Menu

Proteas Break Semi-Final Jinx: March to Maiden T20 World Cup Final Unbeaten

The South African cricket team, long stigmatized as 'chokers' for their repeated semi-final exits in major tournaments, achieved their first T20 World Cup final by defeating Afghanistan in Trinidad. This victory marks a significant turnaround in their cricketing journey, leaving behind years of disappointments and near-misses at crucial moments.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2024 11:06 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 11:06 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

South Africa's complicated relationship with World Cup semifinals, once a Shakespearean tragedy, finds its resolution. Shedding the notorious tag of perennial 'chokers', the Proteas stride into their inaugural T20 World Cup final unbeaten in Tarouba, Trinidad, after confidently overcoming Afghanistan.

This triumph erases decades of trauma that saw South Africa lamented as under-performers despite boasting some of cricket's most illustrious names. For an in-depth look, PTI examines the journey and struggles that defined the Proteas' past on the global stage.

From the misfortune in 1992 to the heartbreaks in subsequent semi-final exits, each event added layers to their complex narrative. This includes dramatic losses against formidable opponents like Australia, Pakistan, India, and New Zealand, where small margins and stellar performances by rivals led to South Africa's repeated stumbles.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

