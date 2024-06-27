Indian Women's Cricket Team Gears Up for Historic Test Against South Africa

The Indian women's cricket team is ready to take on South Africa in a historic one-off Test match, starting this Friday.

This game marks their return to red-ball cricket nearly a decade after their last five-day encounter with the South African team.

Anticipation runs high as five Indian players are set to debut in the longest format, promising an exciting contest.

