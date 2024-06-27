Trott Criticizes ‘Nightmare’ Pitch in Afghanistan’s T20 Loss

Afghanistan coach Jonathan Trott has lambasted the pitch used for their T20 World Cup semifinal against South Africa, asserting it was unfit for a contest of such magnitude.

Trott stated that the pitch's inconsistent bounce rendered it a nightmare for batters, with Afghanistan bowled out for just 56 runs - marking the lowest score in a T20 World Cup semifinal at Brian Lara Cricket Academy stadium.

While South Africa chased down the target within 8.5 overs, their batters struggled too. Trott called for a fairer pitch, emphasizing T20 cricket is about attacking play and not mere survival.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)