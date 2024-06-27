Left Menu

Trott Criticizes ‘Nightmare’ Pitch in Afghanistan’s T20 Loss

Afghanistan coach Jonathan Trott heavily criticized the pitch used for their T20 World Cup semifinal against South Africa, calling it unsuitable for such an important match. The pitch, offering inconsistent bounce, saw Afghanistan bowled out for 56, the lowest semifinal score in the T20 World Cup. Despite the loss, Trott acknowledged South Africa's superior performance.

PTI | Tarouba | Updated: 27-06-2024 12:42 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 12:42 IST
Jonathan Trott

Afghanistan coach Jonathan Trott has lambasted the pitch used for their T20 World Cup semifinal against South Africa, asserting it was unfit for a contest of such magnitude.

Trott stated that the pitch's inconsistent bounce rendered it a nightmare for batters, with Afghanistan bowled out for just 56 runs - marking the lowest score in a T20 World Cup semifinal at Brian Lara Cricket Academy stadium.

While South Africa chased down the target within 8.5 overs, their batters struggled too. Trott called for a fairer pitch, emphasizing T20 cricket is about attacking play and not mere survival.

