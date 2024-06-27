Laura Wolvaardt Urges for More Red-Ball Cricket in Women's Calendar

South Africa's cricket captain Laura Wolvaardt is advocating for a more balanced women's cricket calendar, emphasizing the inclusion of red-ball tournaments. The call comes ahead of South Africa's third Test against India, set to begin on Friday at Chepauk.

Despite the Indian women's reintroduction of multi-day red-ball competitions last season, South Africa lacks similar fixtures. Wolvaardt noted that the majority of her team are unprepared for the format due to limited exposure to four-day domestic matches. 'It's challenging to adapt,' she said, referencing her own instinctive playing style.

Wolvaardt suggested a binary approach: either increase red-ball fixtures at the domestic level or eliminate them entirely. Yet, she expressed her affection for the format and the challenges it presents. South Africa's next Test will be against England in December, offering another crucial opportunity to adapt.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)