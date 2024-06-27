Indian Stars Shine in Squash Semifinals Amid Mixed Fortunes

India's young squash prodigies, Shiven Agarwal, Aadya Budhia, and Gowshika M, have advanced to the semifinals of the 31st Asian Junior Individual Squash Championships. Their impressive performances were highlights on Thursday.

Agarwal, the second seed, triumphed over local competitor Abdul Ahad Butt with scores of 11-4, 11-7, 11-5 in the boys' U-15 quarterfinals. Similarly, second-seeded Aadya and fourth-seeded Gowshika secured their spots in the girls' U-13 semifinals after defeating Pakistan's Mahnoor Ali and Hong Kong's Makaela Lin Cassidy, respectively.

The quarterfinals saw some setbacks for India as well, with five players failing to advance. Nirupama Dubey's close match in the girls' U-19 category ended in a thrilling five-game defeat, while Yusha Nafees, Ankita Dubey, Diva Shah, and Unnati Tripathi also lost their matches.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)