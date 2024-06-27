Left Menu

Rain Delays Crucial T20 World Cup Semi-Final Between India and England

The T20 World Cup semi-final between India and England faces delay due to a wet outfield following heavy rain. With no reserve day, a minimum of 10 overs per side is required for a valid match. India will advance if the match is inconclusive.

PTI | Georgetown | Updated: 27-06-2024 19:59 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 19:59 IST
Rain Delays Crucial T20 World Cup Semi-Final Between India and England
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Guyana

The T20 World Cup semi-final match between India and England has been delayed due to a wet outfield, following a heavy morning shower. The forecast shows continuing rain throughout the day, which is typical for Georgetown in June.

As per the rules, a minimum of 10 overs per side is necessary for the match to be considered valid. In the absence of a reserve day, the consequence of an inconclusive match would be India moving to the final against South Africa, owing to their superior Net Run Rate (NRR).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

 Global
2
Tadej Pogacar Poised for Tour de France Glory Amidst Fierce Competition

Tadej Pogacar Poised for Tour de France Glory Amidst Fierce Competition

 Global
3
Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

 Global
4
Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing the Fight Against Visceral Leishmaniasis: A New Diagnostic Breakthrough

Local Labor Shocks Hit Small Firms Hard: Employment Down, Wages Up, Says IMF

Transforming Zambia's Energy Future: Embracing Biogas Technology

UN's 500 Billion Dollar SDG Stimulus to Save Agenda 2030

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024