Rain Delays Crucial T20 World Cup Semi-Final Between India and England
The T20 World Cup semi-final between India and England faces delay due to a wet outfield following heavy rain. With no reserve day, a minimum of 10 overs per side is required for a valid match. India will advance if the match is inconclusive.
PTI | Georgetown | Updated: 27-06-2024 19:59 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 19:59 IST
The T20 World Cup semi-final match between India and England has been delayed due to a wet outfield, following a heavy morning shower. The forecast shows continuing rain throughout the day, which is typical for Georgetown in June.
As per the rules, a minimum of 10 overs per side is necessary for the match to be considered valid. In the absence of a reserve day, the consequence of an inconclusive match would be India moving to the final against South Africa, owing to their superior Net Run Rate (NRR).
