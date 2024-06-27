Rain Delays Crucial T20 World Cup Semi-Final Between India and England

The T20 World Cup semi-final match between India and England has been delayed due to a wet outfield, following a heavy morning shower. The forecast shows continuing rain throughout the day, which is typical for Georgetown in June.

As per the rules, a minimum of 10 overs per side is necessary for the match to be considered valid. In the absence of a reserve day, the consequence of an inconclusive match would be India moving to the final against South Africa, owing to their superior Net Run Rate (NRR).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)