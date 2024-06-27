Left Menu

Nacho Fernández Joins Al Qadsiah Amid European Championship

Former Real Madrid captain Nacho Fernández has signed with Saudi Arabian team Al Qadsiah on a two-year contract, following two decades at the Spanish club. Amidst his participation in Euro 2024 with Spain, Nacho emphasized his unwillingness to face his former team, and expressed eagerness for new experiences.

PTI | Freiburg | Updated: 27-06-2024 20:39 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 20:39 IST
Nacho Fernández Joins Al Qadsiah Amid European Championship
  • Country:
  • Germany

Former Real Madrid captain Nacho Fernández has signed with Saudi Arabian outfit Al Qadsiah, inking a two-year deal while participating in the European Championship with Spain. This move comes after more than two decades at Madrid, where he joined in 2001 and recently won his sixth Champions League trophy.

The newly promoted Al Qadsiah announced Nacho's arrival as a free agent on Thursday, just days before Spain's crucial round of 16 match against Georgia. The contract was signed in Düsseldorf, marking a significant career shift for the 34-year-old defender.

"I never saw myself playing against Madrid, nor do I want to," Nacho said during a news conference at Spain's Euro 2024 base camp. His move to Al Qadsiah comes amidst an impressive international campaign where Spain has yet to concede a goal in the tournament.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

 Global
2
Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

 Global
3
South Africa Cruises to First T20 World Cup Final After Crushing Afghanistan

South Africa Cruises to First T20 World Cup Final After Crushing Afghanistan

 Global
4
Gaza's Growing Health Crisis: War's Lingering Impact on Water and Sanitation

Gaza's Growing Health Crisis: War's Lingering Impact on Water and Sanitation

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing the Fight Against Visceral Leishmaniasis: A New Diagnostic Breakthrough

Local Labor Shocks Hit Small Firms Hard: Employment Down, Wages Up, Says IMF

Transforming Zambia's Energy Future: Embracing Biogas Technology

UN's 500 Billion Dollar SDG Stimulus to Save Agenda 2030

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024