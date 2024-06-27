Nacho Fernández Joins Al Qadsiah Amid European Championship

Former Real Madrid captain Nacho Fernández has signed with Saudi Arabian outfit Al Qadsiah, inking a two-year deal while participating in the European Championship with Spain. This move comes after more than two decades at Madrid, where he joined in 2001 and recently won his sixth Champions League trophy.

The newly promoted Al Qadsiah announced Nacho's arrival as a free agent on Thursday, just days before Spain's crucial round of 16 match against Georgia. The contract was signed in Düsseldorf, marking a significant career shift for the 34-year-old defender.

"I never saw myself playing against Madrid, nor do I want to," Nacho said during a news conference at Spain's Euro 2024 base camp. His move to Al Qadsiah comes amidst an impressive international campaign where Spain has yet to concede a goal in the tournament.

